NOPD detectives were able to determine that the incident happened in the 3200 block of Third Street.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, they were notified of the incident just before 6:30 p.m.

Reports show that a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the incident happened in the 3200 block of Third Street. Police have not released information on what led up to the incident or information on possible suspects. The condition of the man is unknown.