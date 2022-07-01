NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the NOPD were called to multiple shootings Thursday evening into Friday morning. Police report that they responded to five different incidents. Two people were killed, and 4 others were injured.

The first shooting happened in the evening, around 5:30 p.m. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward in the 1700 block of Henriette Delille. The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A few hours later, around 8 p.m., NOPD responded to reports of shots fired in Algiers. The West Bank shooting left two people injured. The incident happened at the intersection of Behrman Avenue and Lawrence Street. There is no word on the condition of the two victims.

Another shooting happened around the same time just one block away. According to the police, an aggravated battery by shooting happened around 8:07 p.m., in the 1900 block of Mardi Gras Boulevard. Police say a victim was traveling in his Silver Chevrolet Impala when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside the victim and began shooting at him. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot injuries. There is no word on the condition of his health.

A few hours later police responded to a reported shooting in the Bywater. NOPD reported that a 45-year-old woman was shot in the lower chest at 4500 Block N. Rampart Street. No additional details were provided.

Lastly, NOPD began investigating a second homicide in New Orleans East after midnight. NOPD responded to a call that reported a woman was fatally shot in the 4900 block of Oled Drive. When police arrived at the location, they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Shortly after the incident, the accused perpetrator surrendered to the police. 24-year-old Kimberly Franklin was arrested on one count of second-degree murder. Investigators discovered that the victim and Frankin were involved in a verbal disturbance before the shooting happened.

These incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.