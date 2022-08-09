NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local officials are trying to reduce violent crime in the streets of New Orleans with a gun buy-back event. On August 13, there will be a city-wide gun buy-back at the St. Stephen Baptist Church in Algiers. District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III and partners Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter, NOPD, Metropolitan Crime Commission, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Algiers Charter will hold the event.

Attendees who bring their guns will receive compensation for their guns in cash cards. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who would like to learn more information about the event can call (504) 658-1030.