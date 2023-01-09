NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a group of individuals accused of stealing a vehicle out of an Algiers neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, between the hours of 2 pm-10 p.m. on Jan. 2, a 2017 Chevy Silverado was taken from the 4400 block of Maple Leaf Drive. The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.

Investigations revealed there were four subjects involved after they were seen inside the stolen vehicle. The alleged group was caught on security cameras inside a gas station.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-977-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.