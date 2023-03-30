NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Greater New Orleans Foundation is gearing up to celebrate its 100-year anniversary and the tenth annual GiveNOLA Day.

The 24-hour-long event will happen on May 2 across the Greater New Orleans region and this year will be hosted by Baptist Community Ministries and powered by Entergy. The day provides support for over 900 nonprofit organizations through the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Washington.

The participating organizations focus on raising proceeds surrounding a number of issues including:

Arts & culture

Animal welfare

Community improvement

Education

Environment

Health

Housing

Human services

Public safety & crime prevention

Youth development

“Here at the Foundation, we believe anyone can be a philanthropist and support our local nonprofits who are doing incredible work on the ground,” Bobby Bories, Board Chair of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Since the beginning, GiveNOLA has raised more than $49 million. While gifts are usually no more than $100, the impact is greater. In 2022, GiveNOLA Day received $7.9 million in donations to benefit a record-breaking 947 nonprofits.

“GiveNOLA Day is all about giving support, showing gratitude, and coming together to celebrate the crucial work that local nonprofits do every day to make our community a great place to live,” said Inman J. Houston, President & CEO of Baptist Community Ministries.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recognized the foundation for their work and encourages residents to show support through donations.

“I commend the Foundation’s philanthropic leadership in connecting donors with real-time issues that can greatly improve and influence our everyday lives. This organization continues to address the challenges we face through a tremendous investment that will better position New Orleans as a more resilient and sustainable city. This 10-year partnership is a testament of how collaborative efforts on all levels are vital in strengthening our community and improving the lives of all our residents,” said Mayor Cantrell.

