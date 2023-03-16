NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to create the best and most cost-effective infrastructure solution to withstand storms and additional disasters, the Greater New Orleans Foundation initiated the Next 100 Years Challenge.

The challenge is a regional competition used to inspire and attract community-centered plans to incorporate infrastructure improvements involving nature-based solutions in 13 Louisiana Parish. The infrastructure is to defend the parishes from the threat of storms, other disasters, and natural hazards.

“We believe in a future for our region that is stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable—and are committed to making that future a reality. That is why we are thrilled to celebrate our 100th anniversary by launching the Next 100 Years Challenge. It is our way of building on the legacy of our last 100 years by asking ourselves how we can best position our region for success in our next 100 years,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans.

Teams present proposals that encourage proven effective infrastructure plans, ranging in stages from early-stage concepts to result-producing. The plans offer robust technical assistance to help applicants prepare for the competition.

Up to 10 teams can will an award of $100,000 each. They are to use the funds to guarantee their plans are competitive enough to compete for further investments.

Submitted proposals must demonstrate:

Community buy-in

Commitment from local leadership

Projected impact and a wide range of benefits to under-resourced, disadvantaged populations located in the thirteen parishes in the Southeast Louisiana region

Applications must be completed for registration by Tuesday, June 18 at 5 p.m. To register visit next100yearschallenge.org.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.