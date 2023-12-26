NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For some New Orleanians, Christmas Day was spent giving back.

Those in New Orleans without a home this holiday season received a hot meal Christmas morning, thanks to some local volunteers, who started prepping the meal on Friday.

“We did 20 gallons of cabbage and sausage, Romanian style because I’m Romanian,” Diana Moraria said. “So, I did 10 gallons the first night. I had a couple of friends help me chop sausage and cabbage and all that.”

Moraria says she and her friends started feeding people during the pandemic, and now with the help of local businesses Madonna Lily, Zesty Creole, Inn at the Jailhouse, Country Pie Properties, and the group Krewe de Greens, their operation has become more efficient.

“So, we decided to cook the food ahead of time and then just bring a burner and crank it up and just give people hot food on the spot,” Moraria explained.

Others say it wasn’t planned. They were called to serve the less fortunate.

“I woke up this morning just with the spirit on my heart that said, ‘Get up. You have food in your home to eat. Someone is outside who needs a meal,’” said Tschya Shelton with Step Foundation, Inc.

In collaboration with The Level UP Campaign, Step Foundation, Inc. served breakfast plates until they ran out.

“They’re showing mad love, and they’re going to get blessed for everything they’re doing for us,” said a man who received breakfast. “And when you share the love, love’s going to come back.”

The volunteers say serving their community reminds them what Christmas is all about.

“Holiday cheer was what I wanted to give, and I got that reward this morning with seeing the smiles and so many hugs and so many thank you’s,” Shelton said. “They don’t understand their ‘thank you’ meant more to me than anything in the world.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts