NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Xavier University of Louisiana has raised nearly $1 million during Give. Love. Xavier Day 2023 to support the dreams of both current and future students.

As one of the nation’s historically black and Catholic higher learning institutions Xavier has a mission of making great leaders nf changemakers which they have done for nearly a century. The promise remains for the next 100 years.

This call to action is said to be the university’s largest yearly fundraiser that addresses the need-based financial assistance for:

Students

Developing innovative programs

Improving learning technology and software

Offering food security to the campus community

Elevating campus wellness and infrastructure

“The support of donors, families, and other friends of Xavier allows this great institution to fund many need-based scholarships that will assist the change-makers and servant leaders that Xavier sends forth to the world. So many supporters this year answer the call of St. Katharine Drexel and the mission she bestowed on Xavier nearly a century ago, to educate talented students who will advance a more just and humane society.” Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana

This year donors contributed $1.2 million while in 2023 have so far raised $930,819 and the number continues to rise according to the university. Faculty and staff began this year’s celebration on March 27 with spirit week bringing in about 1,900 donors both virtually and physically.

Alone the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. exceeded their $100,000 goal by raising $121,371.57 with donations from 359 donors. Past graduating classes found themselves in close competition with donations with the class of 2003 raising $51,634.69 from 117 donors and the class of 1998 raising $46,245.17 raised by 104 donors.

Together over the event’s 11-year existence GLX has raised $6 million with the help of over 18,000 donors.

“We are so grateful to all of Xavier’s supporters who participated in this year’s Give.Love.Xavier event. The almost $1 million raised so far will directly benefit so many of our deserving Xavierites. The incredible contributions of our campus family, alumni, communities, and other friends of Xavier truly embody what Xavier and Give.Love.Xavier Day is all about- offering Xavier students the highest quality of education possible so they can confidently follow their dreams, Xavier degree in hand.” Kimberly Reese, associate vice president for institutional advancement.

The university says anyone looking to contribute has until May 5 and can do so by visiting their website or contacting Braxton McShan at (504) 520-6795.

