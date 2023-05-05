NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every year Jazz Fest gives us a chance to salute the giants who made the festival what it is today and in honor of the final weekend of the festival, we take a look at the life of Johnny Adams.

He was known as the “Tan Canary” for his multi-octave singing chops, but more than anything Johnny Adams was a star with a unique talent.

“He wanted musicians to struggle if they ever tried to re-record his songs or mimic him. They would never be able to reach his falsetto,” said Wife Judy Adams.

Adams reached national acclaim with his biggest hits in the late 60s with the songs “Release Me” and “Reconsider Me”. He also helped launch the careers of others like the late Walter Wolfman Washington, who played with the singer for 20 years.

“The musicians lined up just to get a chance to perform behind the tan canary. He was one of a kind. He loved his musical family, which he gave that title to. He was just a loving, giving person,” said Judy.

Beginning in the 1970s, Adams was the mainstay on the festival’s largest stage until he passed away in 1988 but his musical legacy lives on. Through a new book, Adams’ wife Judy tells her husband’s story as head of a generation of soul singers of his era.

“He was one of a kind. He was the leader of the pack,” said Judy.

