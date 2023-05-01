NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every year, the Jazz and Heritage Festival gives festgoers a chance to salute the heroes who made the event what it is today.

WGNO takes a look at one “Giant of the Fest” Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dr. John.

Mac Rebanack or “Dr. John” resides at the table of Great New Orleans piano men, showmen, and a true NOLA original with legendary Jazz Fest performances. Bassist Roland Guerin was Dr. John’s last band leader and remembered the famed musician for his generosity.

“When you’re in the presence of greatness, when you’re in the presence of somebody that has accomplished so much and then on top of that being hip, being giving and open and loving, it goes beyond that for what he shared,” said Guerin.

Beginning in the 1980s, the good doctor logged over 100 performances and appearances at the Jazz Festival. In fact, Dr. John’s presence still looms over the fest with a totem at the “Among the Icons”.

His daughter Karla released a statement on the attraction stating:

“For all dad’s fans at Jazz Fest, I hope you get a chance to stop by the totem. He’s still there in spirit.“ Karla Pratt, Dr. John’s daughter

And even though his half-century career took him around the world Guerin says playing the fest always meant more than just a regular gig.

“When we traveled we would go and represent. But, folks are coming here so it’s a time to represent. And that’s what I believe it meant for him and for us as well,” said Guerin.

Publicist and friend Karen Dalton Beninato says “There was nothing like watching Dr. John entertain a sea of fans at Jazz Fest.”

We lost Dr. John in 2019, but not before we had a chance to spend time with him and Guerin put it, share his music with us and the world with giants of the world.

