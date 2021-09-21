Ghost in the Oaks event canceled; Friends of City Park plans fall photoshoot

Ghosts in the Oaks will go on, but City Park says ticket sales will hold off for another month.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An annual tradition in New Orleans City Park has been called off.

On Monday, Friends of City Park announced that the Ghost in the Oaks event will not happen in 2021. The announcement was made via Facebook on Monday, citing COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida aftermath as contributing factors in the decision.

“Though our lives have been disrupted in many ways, the Halloween spirit is still very much alive at City Park,” the announcement read. “Our promise to you is that Friends of City Park will always strive to provide our community with safe ways to enjoy all the mental, physical, and social benefits that the Park has to offer.”

To help aid in Hurricane Ida restoration, the City Park has launched a Disaster Relief Fund to directly aid in the recovery, beautification, and preservation of the park. Click HERE for more information.

Photos in a Flash

Despite Ghost in the Oaks being canceled, the organization reminds park visitors of some “monstrously” fun and safe events coming to the park this fall.

On Saturday, October 23, Friends of City Park will once again host its “Photos in a Flash.” The members-only event will provide free professional fall photos for park visitors.

Visitors must pre-register for a session prior to the event, as walk-ups will not be accommodated. The organization asks people to arrive ahead of their appointment times, as each “Photos in a Flash” session will last a maximum of 3 minutes.

Fall attire and Halloween costumes are encouraged!

While the location of the event has not yet been disclosed, a special gift is also in store for Ambassador members and Patrons.

Time Slots:

9:00 am – 12:00 p m

m 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

More Upcoming Events

The organization announced a line-up of virtual activities for the community as well. Visit www.friendsofcitypark.com for more information.

Other upcoming events include: