NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Gentilly area, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before midnight, NOPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue to a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, an unresponsive man was found inside a vehicle on the scene, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Authorities pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Authur Hill at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

