NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson continued her “month of giving” by donating the funds needed to build a second location for Good Shepherd School.

At an event held Wednesday, Dec. 20, Benson said the new facility will be called the Gayle and Tom Benson Good Shepherd School – Giving Hope Campus.

According to a release, “the Good Shepherd School helps low-income, urban youth reach their potential by providing them with an extended day, year-round, quality faith-based education.”

The campus will be located on Desire Street.

“I’m so proud and humbled to announce this donation. It will not only contribute to continued success of the Good Shepherd School, but it will also pave the way for the new chapter in its history,” said Benson.

Students at the event also received tickets to see The Nutcracker Ballet at the Orpheum Theater from Benson.

