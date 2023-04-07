NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Galatoire Foundation presented its checks from the Christmas and Mardi Gras auctions on Friday (April 7) and some of Louisiana’s big organizations received some big checks.

The total amount of funds raised for 2023 equals $328,000. All of the proceeds have gone to the Louisiana Museum Foundation and the Shepherding Hope Foundation.

“The mission statement of the foundation is to give back to the community since it has given so much to us. if you are truly going to succeed, you can’t just do it inside of to our four walls. You have to do it in the community and industry that makes you who you are,” said Melvin Rodrigue

Galatoires has kept up the tradition that began in 2006 and has since raised over $3 million for charity.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.