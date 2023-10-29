NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends gathered at the Fischer Community Church on Saturday, Oct. 28, to remember the life of 18-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

Johnson was the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at the corner of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets in the Lower Garden District on Oct. 4.

He was a student at L.B. Landry High School whose grandmother says she will remember him as her “miracle grandbaby who worked so hard at anything he put his mind to.”

“Watching him play football as a young man, getting on the field like he was with the pros. Doing all kinds of dances,” said Juanita Ogden.

Michael Willis with the Hope Foundation told WGNO he hates that “we are losing a lot of our youth to senseless gunfire.”

“When does it stop, like when do we stop killing us? Until we figure that part out as a community and heal as a community that is the process we have to go through,” said Willis.

Johnson’s family wanted to thank the community for the phone calls with love and prayers.

