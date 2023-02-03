NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is looking to showcase New Orleans’ roadmap to a diversified economy at a Los Angeles summit sponsored by the African American Mayors Association.

This summit is said to focus on economic development. While in LA, Cantrell will discuss additional plans for a workforce that will “excel in core basics of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.”

“Offering our people greater access to high-demand employment and business opportunities remains a driving force throughout my administration. From the creation of our economic epicenter BioDistrict to the recent partnership with Ochsner and Delgado’s Charity School of Nursing and Division of Allied Health to establish a medical school at one of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities, our commitment to economic diversity and inclusion is unmatched.” New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell

In attendance are:

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, CA,

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, MS,

Former Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, LA,

President of the AAMA, Mayor Frank Scott of Little Rock, AR

Additional panel discussions on Black Venture Capital and Philanthropy.

On Friday (Feb. 3) Cantrell participated in a panel discussion called ‘A New Generation of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Leaders’ where she touched on the city’s efforts to close the digital divide.

The City of New Orleans made investments in technology, innovation, and sustainability to prepare the workforce for 21st-century jobs.

