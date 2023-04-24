NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In four days the Fair Grounds will be packed with music lovers from all over the world and Jazz Fest organizers are putting on the final touches.

While music from all corners of the globe will fill the air of the Fair Grounds the weekends of April 28 and May 7, the place was humming Monday with the work being done to host the thousands of guests expected.

Festival producer Quint Davis is barely able to contain himself when talking about the lineup of this year’s Jazz and Heritage Festival.

“Oh yeah, here we are. When you close out the last 3 days, it’s just like building a house,” said Quint Davis, Festival Productions. “Friday morning, we’re walking in the gate. We’ve got Lizzo down there, Robert Plant down there and the Wu-Tang Clan in the middle. we’re getting off to a strong start.”

Local legends are always a part of the festival, even after they are gone and this year Kidd Jordan is being remembered in the infield.

“Those are the icons of New Orleans music, particularly who played the festival and will always be at the festival and we will do that with Kidd Jordan. We’ll have a statue there and his family’s doing a tribute, the whole family in the jazz tent,” said Davis.

One change that has gotten a lot of attention this year is that the fest is going cashless. Davis has assured that no one at the festival will experience suffering.

“People have been working on that for months and anything you’ve got, they can take. If you just have cash when you come out, we’ve got all these booths that’ll change it into the card, and by the way it’s a real card. You can use it when you leave here, so everybody come on out on Friday,” said Davis.

