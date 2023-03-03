NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting early Friday morning left a man hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 5:50 a.m. on the ground level around Franklin Avenue and Interstate 610W exit where a man suffered a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

