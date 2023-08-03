Now, Alice Geoffray is the name on a new school

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The school from the 60s and 70s is gone.

So is the teacher who ran it.

Her name is Alice Geoffray.

She was a mother of seven.

And a grandmother.

And a civil rights superstar for the mostly Black women who learned there.

Now the name of Alice Geoffray inspires a new New Orleans school.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood went back to school for the story.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories