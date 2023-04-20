NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The results are in and French Quarter Festival officials have calculated that over the four-day period, nearly 875,000 people attended the 40th annual festival sponsored by Chevron.

With the theme for 2023 being #FQFisforEveryone, this year’s number is an increase from 2022’s 825,000 attendees.

President and CEO of FQFI Emily Madero say 2023’s production was successfully produced with over 270 local performers and more than 60 culinary experiences.

“Our small team worked diligently over the last few months to bring back elements that our fans enjoy each year while also enhancing fan engagement with our PhotoBooth and Anniversary Hub and further diversifying our entertainment and culinary lineup. We’re also proud to share that our fans have joined our efforts to reduce our overall waste through our Geauxing Green initiative.”

The musical stylings of NOLA’s very own Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cupid, Joy Clark, Big 6 Brass Band, Irma Thomas, Ivan Neville, and many more, captivated the crowds at all stages stretching from Jax lot to Canal Plaza, Jackson Square, Woldenberg Park, New Orleans Jazz Museum, through the French Market, down Royal street, bourbon and onto Decatur.

Although the weather put a damper on events for a moment Saturday, the crowds returned bigger and hungrier than before with lines for the authentic cuisine winding through the park.

“We are so grateful that we had the opportunity to be a part of the 40th anniversary of French Quarter Fest,” says Jimmy Tran, Manager of Bao Mi. “Blessed for the overwhelming support and looking forward to the years to come”.

While the adults were having fun, so were the children with about 3,000 young fest goers getting to experience Chevron STEM “Olympics”. The attraction gave children a hand on learning environment made to fuel their passion for a successful career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math with projects from Audubon Nature Institute, NASA Astro Camp, Naval Information Warfare Center, Ochsner Health Education Outreach, Project Lead the Way, The Water Institute, NAMI St. Tammany, STEM NOLA, Greater New Orleans STEM Initiative and many more.

“Over the last four decades, the festival has made countless positive contributions to the community as it showcases Louisiana’s unique music, culture, and cuisine. We thank the French Quarter Festival team for our long-standing partnership and congratulate them on a great event!” said Chevron Gulf of Mexico Public Affairs Manager Leah Brown.

Festival organizers say the 2023 festival was marked with magical moments starting with the opening day parade featuring several New Orleans school bands and ending with the last performance of the weekend. Thanks to the help of the 1,700 and the many sponsors, the fest continues to be a critical fundraiser for nonprofits that keeps the event free for the public.

