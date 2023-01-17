Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two people who allegedly dined and dashed at a French Quarter restaurant.

Officers say on Friday (Jan. 13), a man and woman entered a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street at about 3:40 p.m. and order a large amount of food. After they were done, the two reportedly ran out of the building with out paying.

In a photo released by the NOPD, the woman appears to have what looks like a container in her hand.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the two wanted subjects is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

