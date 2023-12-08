NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board officials announced a reduction of power ahead of the rain expected to fall over the weekend.

Officials alerted customers on Friday, Dec. 8 that in anticipation of the rainfall, Turbines four and five will be temporarily out of order which will reduce the generation capacity from 25Hz power to 28MW.

The reduction equals 63% of SWBNO’s peak generation demand of 44MW.

While officials say the reduction of power will not affect the number of pumps available, it will slow the utility’s ability to pump runoff from the city streets.

The warning comes after the Dec. 2 rainfall left streets flooded due to Turbine’s four and five being knocked offline.

SWBNO Executive Director Ghassan Korban says that with the fragile power status, they can’t be too careful with the weekend’s weather event.

“We have the power and personnel resources to handle the currently forecasted rainfall, which is one to two inches of rain over the course of several hours. However, we lack the redundancy to address greater rainfall, mechanical failures, or an Entergy loss of power. If any one of these failures happens, there is a possibility that draining the streets of New Orleans will take longer than customers are accustomed to,” said Korban.

Officials say they have already reached out to their partners at the City of New Orleans, NOLA Ready, Entergy, and the National Weather Service as part of their preparations.

Sufficient power is expected to return in the coming weeks with an anticipated return date of turban five by Dec. 15.

Officials are asking residents to remain vigilant and weather-aware as they experience the reduced capability to drain stormwater.

To view the status update of the pump stations and power, visit the Sewerage and Water Board website.

