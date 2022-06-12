NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Four people are in the hospital after a shooting in Mid-City early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The NOPD said they received a call just before 4:00 of a shooting in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue, after four men arrived to a local hospital all suffering from different gunshot wounds.
The injuries are listed as:
- Gunshot wound to the neck
- Gunshot wound to the knee
- Gunshot wound to the elbow
- Gunshot wound to the hand
All victims conditions are not known at this time.
No further details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting can call First District officers at 504) 658-6010
