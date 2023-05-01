Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a group of subjects accused in the armed robbery of a Tulane/ Gravier area business.

According to the NOPD, on April 24 three individuals were seen entering a Dollar General in the 200 block of Broad Street where they reportedly committed the armed robbery. Officers say they believe the group got away in a 2023 Nissan Rogue with a license plate reading 495GAL.

The NOPD says the vehicle has not been listed as stolen. There are no exact descriptions of the wanted subjects but security cameras captured pictures of them in the area. They were last seen wearing:

Subject 1: A black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a construction vest, and a green work helmet

Subject 2: A black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a camouflage cap with a beige facemask.

Subject 3: A black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes, and a back baseball cap.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

