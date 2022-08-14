NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized after four separate shootings around the city overnight. The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information on all incidents.

Two of the shootings happened in the Algiers area, the first happened in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive. The NOPD says that at about 10:50 p.m., they responded to the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known at this time.

The second incident happened in the B.W. Copper neighborhood just before 11:40 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known.

The third shooting also happened in Algiers just after 3:10 a.m. The NOPD says a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Elmira Avenue. EMS transported the woman to the hospital but her condition has not been released.

The fourth shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola Avenues. Initial investigations say a man suffered a number of gunshot wounds but was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

No further details are available at this time but all shootings are currently under investigation. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.