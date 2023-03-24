NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Public School officials have devised a plan using their highest quality facilities for students based on recent data showing the possibility of smaller student bodies in the upcoming school year.

NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams announced Friday (March 24), that as a part of the multi-year district optimization plan, her decision to re-site four school programs. This announcement comes a week after a reset decision to relocate Plessy Community School, citing major renovations that need to be done to the campus.

As a part of the siting process, the district laid out objectives and siting standards that should be met:

Increase the quality of our overall school facility portfolio.

Maximize efficient use of high-quality school facilities.

Improve the overall educational experience of students.

The following list includes the schools being re-sited their new locations for the 2023-2024 school year:

ReNEW Therapeutic Program and Early Childhood Programming will occupy and operate Edgar P. Harney facility (2503 Willow, New Orleans, LA 70113).

International High School of New Orleans will occupy and operate the Albert Dent building (2733 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119)

Morris Jeff Community School (PK4-12 grades) will occupy and operate the Williams Frantz Building (3811 N Galvez St, New Orleans, LA 70117).

Due to the siting decisions, the fate of the following building, soon to be vacated, has been made:

William Fischer – the final Surplus Property Strategy criteria will be applied to the building once adopted by the Board.

– the final Surplus Property Strategy criteria will be applied to the building once adopted by the Board. Joseph S. Clark – will continue to be used for swing space purposes by the district.

– will continue to be used for swing space purposes by the district. Rabouin School – the final Surplus Property Strategy criteria will be applied to the building once adopted by the Board.

Dr. Williams says the Edgar P. Harney and Albert Dent re-site decisions were made after careful evaluation of the application process to determine the most qualified operator of each facility.

“I believe ReNEW and International High School will maximize the use of the Harney and Dent campuses and help fulfill the district’s goal of optimizing its portfolio and help ensure educational programs continue within these facilities,” said Dr. Williams.

New Orleans Public Schools officials say they ensure the transition will go smoothly and look forward to working with students and staff in the next school year.

