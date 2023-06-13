NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five individuals are behind bars after an investigation into illegal drug activity in early June, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

First and Eight District officers partnered together on June 7, to complete an operation investigating a report of individuals possessing and carrying illegal drugs and firearms in several locations throughout the district.

The following subjects were arrested on the listed charges:

29-year-old Andrew Brant — charged with illegally carrying a weapon.

34-year-old Marquin Lewis — charged with possession of a concealed handgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

24-year-old Roy Braud — arrested on outstanding warrants for dealing narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

27-year-old Tyrez Jenkins — charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

NOPD officers report a juvenile was also involved in the operation. They were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

During the investigation, officers confiscated three illegal handguns and nearly 280 grams of narcotics.

Anyone with additional information about these individuals is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

