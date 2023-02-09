NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After more than a months-long trial, the founder of First NBC Bank Ashton Ryan was found guilty of wire fraud charges and conspiracy.

Allegations date back to the bank’s billion-dollar collapse in 2017 after a report of several loan documents, throughout the years, consisting of misrepresentations and material omissions being submitted to wrongfully obtain loans.

He allegedly hid losses to gain money for himself and business partners.

Ryan founded the bank in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina with the goal of rebuilding.

U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Louisiana Duane Evans will hold a press conference Thursday (Feb. 9) to discuss the verdict handed down today.

A sentencing date has not yet been set but his former loan officer is facing similar charges but was not found guilty. You can watch the press conference at WGNO.com or on WGNO’s Facebook.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.