ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in Algiers on Sunday, Sept. 17.
NOFD officials said they responded to a call of a fire at an abandoned apartment building at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Murl Street around 1:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews said they discovered several apartment sections fully engulfed in black smoke, prompting them to call a second alarm at 1:20 a.m.
As firefighters continued to battle the fire, a third alarm was called at 1:40 a.m.
The fire was put out around 3:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts:
- 5 standout moments from the start of the new school year
- Cooler and less humid Monday!
- National Hurricane Center monitoring system off Carolinas; Nigel now a hurricane
- Search on for missing Marine Corps fighter jet after pilot safely ejects over South Carolina
- Winnsboro holds Grand Opening for new Cyber Hub facility