NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a five-alarm fire that left nine residents displaced and relocated at an Airbnb on Magazine Street on Friday, Sept. 1.

NOFD officials said crews were dispatched to an Airbnb located at 1562 Magazine St. around 12:00 p.m. following a report of visible smoke coming from the building.

Upon arrival, crews said they discovered smoke coming from air conditioning vents on the second floor of the three-story, wood-framed building, but no visible fire.

NOFD officials said the fire broke through walls on the second floor and the roof of the third floor.

They said crews worked to contain the fire to the main building and prevent it from spreading to apartments near the back of the building.

The fire was put out around 2:54 p.m., and 26 fire units carrying 76 firefighters were used to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion.

NOFD officials said nine people were displaced and relocated by Airbnb management as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.