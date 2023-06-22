NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A years long process to renovate the City of New Orleans former Municipal Training Academy is approaching the home stretch.

The final phase of construction for the New Orleans Fire Department headquarters is getting started. The initial demolition and installation of underground utilities took around 18 months and cost $2 million.

The city is now marking the second round of work on the 20,000 square foot facility.

“We have our staff spread out across the city because they all can’t fit in the offices at headquarters this will allow us to bring all of our staff together in one place that will help in the efficiency which will help us to work more as a unified organization,” says NOFD Chief Roman Nelson.

The construction is estimated to take about 14 months to complete.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.