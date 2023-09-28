NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a government shutdown looming in the house Congressman Troy Carter reassures New Orleans residents that the federal government will pay for much of the cost dealing with the current saltwater intrusion.

Although the money that’s already been allocated from Louisiana is safe, despite the federal emergency declaration Carter also notes that if another natural disaster comes during a shutdown the federal disaster fund can not be replenished.

Lawmakers only have until Saturday night, Sept. 28. to make a decision, but efforts to keep the government a float have been repeatedly stalled in the house.

“Let’s say we have another wildfire, mudslide, series of tornadoes. That money can be evaporated quickly, so the money being allocated for this disaster declaration, for our salt intrusion would be challenged by some projects that may be equally or more devastating,” said Carter.

Carter also says that this would not impact the construction of the underwater sill.

