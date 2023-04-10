NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a crash in the Lake Shore area, that claimed a man’s life.
The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Monday. Responding officers arrived at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street to find a man dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.
No further details are available at this but the crash is under investigation. Additional details will be added as more information is released.
