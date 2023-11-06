NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a crash on I-10 West at the Highrise bridge, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 4:02 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident where a man was reportedly ejected from his vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene.

As a result of the crash, all westbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down while officers investigate.

Traffic has been diverted to the Chef Menteur Highway exit and drivers are being advised to find an alternate route to their destinations.

WGNO will provide an update once more information is made available.

