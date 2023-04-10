NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A vehicle theft in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Easter Sunday (April 9) leaves the New Orleans Police Department searching for the wanted subjects.

Just before 1:10 p.m., the NOPD reports surveillance cameras near the corner of Abundance and Bruxelles Streets captured a dark-colored Hyundai sedan driving up to a grey 2023 Toyota Highlander.

A second video further shows a subject was seen getting out of the Hyudai and into the Toyota and then both vehicles drove off. The NOPD has asked for the public’s help in locating those involved in the crime.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.