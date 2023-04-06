NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In observance of Holy Week and ahead of the easter holiday, Archbishop Gregory Aymond was at the Orleans Justice Center to wash the feet of the inmates.

On Thursday (April 6) the Archbishop continued the tradition which began in 2016. Twelve inmates were chosen as a representation of the 12 Apostles.

“We are honored to welcome Archbishop Aymond to the Orleans Justice Center as we help to meet the spiritual needs of those in our care,” said Sheriff Susan Hutson. “We welcome opportunities such as this to lean into our mission of facilitating meaningful connections to the community.”

The act of washing a person’s feet emulates the actions of Jesus at The Last Supper when he washed the apostle’s feet teaching the lesson of humility and selflessness.

