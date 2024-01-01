NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we approach our Kobe year, 2024, Magnolia Yoga Studio is inviting the public to bring in the new year relaxed and well.

Happening Jan. 1, instructors are welcoming everyone to the seventh annual New Year’s Day Yoga and Wellness event.

Both adults and children are invited to “experience the journey of well-being in 2024 through the Mamba Mentality.”

The session will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hotel Peter & Paul at 2317 Burgundy Street. The cost for adults is $24 and for children, it’s $12 including the yoga mat.

To buy tickets, visit the Magnolia Yoga Studio website or call (504)-302-2304.

