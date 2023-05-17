NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — High school students will now have a safer walk during school arrival and dismissal thanks to an ordinance signed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, to expand school zones.

The ordinance previously only created a safer zone for grades K-7 but will now extend to grades K-12. New signage will be installed along with designated crosswalks, street striping, and other traffic control devices.

Mayor Cantrell says public safety, especially of the children is what prompted the signing of this ordinance as well as the recent uptick in trends in traffic fatalities around the city.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in traffic incidents and fatalities around our city. The City of New Orleans is taking bold action to remain proactive to ensure these incidents do not occur at or near our educational institutions. Every student, regardless of whether they are in elementary, middle, or high school deserves equitable safe access to and from school. I’d like to remind all drivers to please be mindful on our streets, share them with cyclists and pedestrians, and take extra precautions when traveling through school zones,” said Cantrell.

With the new expansion, an additional 41 school and their students will have protected school zones. Director of Office of Youth and Families, Asya M. Howlette says safer streets are what New Orleans students deserve and that consistency is its key component.

“All members of the New Orleans community deserve the clarity of knowing that all students, no matter what school they attend, will be offered the same quality of care and attention as they attend school each day,” said the Director of the Office of Youth and Families, Asya M. Howlette.

The work has already started to install, replace or move the traffic indicators to the proper school zones and the Department of Public Works is coordinating with neighborhoods to make sure the ordinance is accommodated.

“The expansion of schools zones to more schools is a big step forward for the City of New Orleans. We look forward to a more equitable approach to school safety as well as to provide future updates on our progress,” said Sarah M. Porteous, Acting DPW Director.

A traffic analysis of incidents that happened during school zone hours revealed that between 2017 and 2021, 6,532 crashes happened near New Orleans schools and of the incidents:

206 involved students ages 18 or younger

Five out of six fatal crashes happened near high schools

More than half of those with severe injuries happened near high schools

Councilmember Eugene Green who is the Chair of the Transportation Committee expressed his excitement for supporting the ordinance stating that the investment is necessary to ensure all student’s safety when going to and from school.

“I commend the Cantrell Administration and the Department of Public Works for their commitment to increasing pedestrian safety at all our schools. As the City Council Transportation Committee Chairman, I look forward to continuing work with the Mayor and my fellow Council members to increase road safety for pedestrians and drivers,” said Councilmember Green.

The new ordinance is said to be fully implemented by the 2024-2025 school year.

