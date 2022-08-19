NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was suspended from practicing law after she plead guilty to wire fraud on August 1. According to documents, the petition was filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The order was effective immediately.

Federal court documents showed that Peterson defrauded contributors to her campaign fund. The crimes happened from 2010 to 2022 as she served as the State Senator for Louisiana’s Fifth District and Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Peterson was accused of using the money for gambling, which she publicly recognized that she was struggling with. During her arraignment, the judge differed her guilty plea. If convicted, Peterson could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $250,000. Peterson is waiting on her sentencing date which is scheduled for December 7.