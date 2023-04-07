Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man accused in a March deadly shooting.

The NOPD is searching for 38-year-old Tyson Williams as evidence in the investigation identified him as the suspect. On March 12, officers responded to the 10 block of St. Claude Court in the Holy Cross neighborhood where they found a man shot to death.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Marcus Poole.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is asking anyone with information on where Williams may possibly be is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

