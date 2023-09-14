NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with Entergy New Orleans will announce a new heat relief financial assistance program for customers on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Entergy, the New Orleans City Council and the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans are partnering to provide the program to customers.

The company will be providing funds to help qualifying customers address outstanding balances to avoid disconnects.

The announcement is expected to be made at 10:30 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts