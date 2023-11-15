NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Entergy New Orleans announced the launch of the “Power of Prosperity” initiative, aimed at providing financial resources and education to students at three local historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Entergy New Orleans kickstarted the initiative with a $700,000 donation. Around 1,500 students across the three HBCUs are expected to benefit from the program within its first year. The goal is for these students to earn a college degree and start building long-term generational wealth.

The program is a partnership between Entergy, Single Stop, Stackwell Capital, Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University. It will provide incoming freshman students with access to financial aid assistance and seeded investment accounts.

Entergy plans to expand to more HBCUs across its service areas throughout Louisiana in the coming years.

