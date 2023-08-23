NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Among preparations for Super Bowl 2025, Entergy has been named the founding partner of the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Host Committee.
The announcement was made at a press conference held by the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Entergy Vice President Marcus Brown will serve as the chair of the host committee, which works with the NFL, the Saints, and other organizations to plan the game and the events surrounding it.
This will be the city’s 11th time hosting the big game, with the most recent time in 2013.
“Hosting the biggest sports event in the world takes great teamwork and participation from our entire community, and I am confident we will put it together, as we always do, to deliver our guests from around the country and world the greatest experience possible,” said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson.
The last Super Bowl held in New Orleans had an economic impact of almost half a billion dollars on the state of Louisiana.
A memorable moment from the city’s last Super Bowl was a partial blackout inside the Superdome that delayed the game for about 30 minutes.
