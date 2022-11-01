NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Tuesday, the Entergy moratorium ended, meaning that Entergy can shut off your power if you haven’t paid overdue bills.

Non-payment shutoff resumed and it leaves problems for some people who are still getting bills in the thousands for a small, single home or business or they’re struggling to make ends meet.

The moratorium was in place all summer so that Entergy would not disconnect anyone’s power for the time being. Total Community Action is out of funding and not accepting any applications at the time.

There is still help for renters who have not yet received assistance through the Office of Community Development Utility Assistance Program.

Tyra Johnson Brown from the Office of Community Development said it’s not for homeowners. “It’s for renters. They have to provide us with an id with their past due utility bill. We do not pay going forward it has to be at least one month past due.”

The city is hosting a utility assistance event Wednesday and Thursday for renters at Joe Brown Park Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Blvd. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached. Translators and legal assistants will be available onsite.



Utility assistance will be fast-tracked for eligible renters that have past-due balances and have not received prior assistance. City employees will be on-site to review documentation for past-due utility assistance applicants.

Residents should complete an online application prior to the event and bring past-due bills, ID, proof of address, and proof of total household income when they arrive.

