NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Equipment failure is the reported cause of a 2-alarm fire at a French Quarter hotel Monday.

The New Orleans Fire Department says at about 3:30 p.m. firefighters responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Iberville Street to find heavy smoke coming from the first-floor electrical vault room.

Due to it being a multiple-floor building, all hotel guests were evacuated out of an abundance of safety and a second alarm was called at 3:33 p.m. By 4 p.m. the flames were brought under control using extinguishers while Entergy cut the electricity shutting off power to the surrounding buildings.

The loss of power resulted in many calls of people trapped in the elevator.

NOFD reports the cause of the fire was an electrical transformer burning on the first floor. No additional damage to the building was reported as firefighters were able to contain the flames in one room.

Hotel guests were allowed to return to their rooms and no injuries were reported from responders or civilians. The scene has since been cleared but Entergy crews remain as the incident is under investigation.

