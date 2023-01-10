NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two elderly women were injured after officials say a fire broke out at their French Quarter home Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the 700 block of Barracks Street, just southwest of Esplanade Avenue and Royal Street around 8:45 a.m.

We’re told two elderly women were home at the time, including a 104-year-old wheelchair-bound woman. Both women were outside when firefighters arrived.

Officials say both victims were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The 104-year-old woman suffered second-degree burns to her hands and knees. The other woman, whose age was not disclosed, was being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was placed under control about 30 minutes later. An early investigation indicated the fire began in a room in the center of the single-family home and damaged most of the structure. We’re told a third resident of the home, an unidentified man, was not home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

