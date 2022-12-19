NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire in the Fairgrounds neighborhood claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Neighbors called 911 at about 7:13 p.m. after seeing heavy fire and hearing screams come from the one-story brick single-family dwelling in the 2900 block of Serantine Street. The first engine arrived at 7:19 p.m. to find the flames spreading from the front of the home to the attic.

Firefighters had to cut through burglar bars and chains to gain entry to the house, according to the NOFD. When inside they found a 73-year-old woman inside who EMS pronounced dead on the scene.

The blaze was under control by 8:32.

The NOFD says smoke detectors were not present and family says the the woman lived alone in the home that had been with out electricity since Hurricane Zeta. One firefighter injured his ankle during the event and was taken to the hospital.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.