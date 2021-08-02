Edna Karr High School students kick off new school year

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — School is now in session! Getting their school year going, Edna Karr High School students were in classrooms on Monday morning.

Other students in Orleans Parish public schools will start heading to campus later this week.

Students were welcomed back in true New Orleans style, with the band striking up a tune to make sure the students were awake and ready to learn.

The teachers welcomed the students back, greeting them curbside.

After a challenging 2020 school year, NOLA Public School officials are feeling hopeful and optimistic about the return of students this year and keeping them on campus the full school year.



“It is my hope that this particular school year, just as we are seeing our students return to in-person learning, that our students can be in school every day with their peers and teachers. That is truly my hope,” Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. told WGNO.

All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors at all NOLA Public School facilities. The district says it will provide routine testing for unvaccinated students and staff. Officials also add that mobile vaccination services will be provided at some campuses by request.