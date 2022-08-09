NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chick-fil-A is looking to expand in the New Orleans area and the company is asking residents who are interested in becoming franchise owners and operators to join a webinar session in August. The webinar session will be held on Thursday, August 18.

Anyone interested can register here. Attendees must pre-register in order to participate. Franchisees spend time serving communities with a hands-on approach. Some characteristics that are expected from owning and operating a Chik-fil-A are that it takes investment, complexity, and risk, and the job is highly selective. The owners must be passionate about customer service and hospitality. To learn more about the life of an operator you can visit the Chick-fil-a website online.

You can learn more about the Chick-fil-A franchise opportunity here. Chick-fil-A owners come from a variety of different career backgrounds and are entrepreneurs who live and work in the communities they serve.