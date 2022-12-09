NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene of a deadly shooting early Friday morning in Algiers.

According to the NOPD, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1700 block of Hendee Street, where a man was found shot to death.

No further details are available at this time but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and the official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

